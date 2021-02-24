Paul Merson backs Liverpool to finish in the Premier League’s top four

Share and Enjoy !

Paul Merson has predicted that Liverpool will finish ahead of Chelsea, West Ham United and Everton to end the season in the Premier League’s top four.

Liverpool have had a torrid time of late in the Premier League, having lost their last four matches, slipping down to sixth place in the table.

However, former Arsenal man Merson told Sky Sports that he believes the reigning Premier League champions can turn their season around and secure Champions League football for next season.

“Man City are in, obviously – that’s the easy part. Next, I have to stick with Manchester United and Leicester, who are a very good team. The top three now will stay there, in my opinion. After that, this is so difficult,” Merson said.

“You know me, I don’t like to sit on the fence, but I’m finding it really hard to pick a team for the final spot. Despite their superb season so far, I don’t see West Ham lasting the distance, and that means a spot is up for grabs.

“Moyes’ side have been brilliant, but I saw enough in that second half against Spurs to tell me it’s just too much for them to do in the reminder of the season.

“Everton have got the fixture list to make a challenge, but I do worry about their consistency. For me, it’s between Chelsea and Liverpool for that final spot.”

‘I worry about Chelsea scoring enough goals.’

Despite their recent solid form under new manager Thomas Tuchel, the former England international predicted that Chelsea would struggle to win games due to their goal scoring issues.

“If Chelsea have a good March, that’s it, they are in. But, I worry about Chelsea scoring enough goals. I can’t see them blowing teams away.

“I’ve always said Liverpool will make it but when push comes to shove, it so hard to stick with them, at the moment. It’s hard to get away from their form and the fact the luck is not with them.

“The teams they haven’t beaten is very worrying. I don’t know why, but I have to stick with Liverpool. Please don’t ask me why but I’m keeping the faith with Jurgen Klopp and his side,” Merson commented.

Liverpool have the perfect opportunity to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they take on bottom-placed Sheffield United this Sunday.

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: Chelsea, Liverpool, Paul Merson, Premier League