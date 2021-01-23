Paul Merson suggests bringing in an experienced manager to guide Frank Lampard

Chelsea should bring in an older, experienced manager to guide Frank Lampard, according to Paul Merson.

The Blues have struggled to find form in recent times after a positive start to the season, with Lampard’s job now under serious threat.

Chelsea have won just two of their last eight Premier League fixtures, and now sit in eighth place, having been briefly top of the table earlier on in the season.

Busy @BillyGilmourrr picked out by Jason Cundy this week as one to watch 👇 pic.twitter.com/BoW0tQIDoG — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 23, 2021

While rumours of a replacement are swirling, Chelsea seem reluctant to fire the club legend, leading Merson to believe that bringing in an experienced manager to help Lampard might be the best way forward.

‘You can’t tell me Solskjaer doesn’t ring Alex Ferguson’

The former Arsenal man told the Daily Star that bringing in the likes of Harry Redknapp as a mentor of sorts for Lampard could help turn Chelsea’s season around.

“Frank Lampard needs an experienced coach like Harry Redknapp to come in and help him at Chelsea.

“Someone he can use as a sounding board who isn’t a threat to his job but has plenty of knowledge and can give him good advice.

“I don’t know how Frank hasn’t already reached out to someone like that and offered them a role at the club. You can’t tell me Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn’t ring Sir Alex Ferguson for advice at Manchester United. Come on.

“Lampard has got to get through the next few matches or he’s in big trouble. Luton in the FA Cup and then Wolves and Burnley at home are massive matches.

“I still think Chelsea should give him time but he needs someone alongside him with more experience than Jody Morris in my opinion.

“The players looked lost against Leicester. I thought Leicester had another couple of gears too. It was so easy for them,” Merson said.

Chelsea have an ideal opportunity to get back to winning ways this weekend, as they take on Luton Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

However, anything but a win against the Championship side would surely worsen Chelsea’s current confidence crisis.

Read More About: Chelsea, frank lampard, Paul Merson