Paul Merson reckons Arsenal would be a “good choice” for Sergio Aguero

Paul Merson believes Arsenal would be a good destination for Sergio Aguero as their style of football would suit the Argentine striker.

Aguero will leave Manchester City at the end of the season after 10 years with the Premier League club, but the 32-year-old’s destination currently remains unknown.

While several of Europe’s top clubs have been linked with signing the talented Argentina international, Merson told Sky Sports that he believes Arsenal would be a good fit for Aguero should he stay in England.

“Will he stay in England or will his next move be abroad? If he stays in England, I think Arsenal would suit the style he would be looking for. They’d be a good choice,” Merson said.

“Mikel Arteta was at Manchester City and the way Arsenal play; they get around the box and they do create a lot of opportunities. Arsenal do tick that box for Aguero.”

‘Clubs will be looking at his injury record.’

While Merson acknowledged that plenty of clubs will be interested in securing Aguero’s services for next season, the former Arsenal player believes clubs may be reluctant to sign the Argentine due to his recent injury struggles.

“There won’t be many clubs who wouldn’t want a player of Aguero’s stature. However, clubs will be looking at his injury record and at their wage bills,” Merson commented.

“It will also come down to Aguero too because he’ll have to be in a team that creates chances. If you are not getting in and around the opponent’s penalty area too often, then it would be difficult to have Aguero in your team.

“He’s not getting the ball on the halfway line and beating three players anymore. That’s not his game anymore.

“We’ve seen some special goals from him where he’s scored from nothing, but he’s had injuries and is getting on a bit, so I don’t see that happening too often anymore.”

