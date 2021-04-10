Close sidebar

Paul Merson apologises for infamous Kevin de Bruyne comment

by Eoin Harte
Merson

Paul Merson has admitted that he got it “horribly wrong” when he said that Kevin de Bruyne wasn’t worth the £50 million Manchester City spent on him in 2015.

De Bruyne signed a new contract with Man City during the week that will keep him with the Premier League leaders until 2025, in a deal that is reported to be worth more than £300k a week.

The Belgian footballer has been an incredible success for City since he joined them from Wolfsburg six years ago, having played a crucial role in their two Premier League titles in that time, with a third most likely on the way.

‘I just didn’t think this would happen’

Merson, who said at the time that he believed City had spent too much money when they signed him for what was a club-record of £55 million, has admitted that he was wrong on Sky Sports.

“I got it horribly wrong. But I was going by (what I had seen of him). I’m a Chelsea fan and I’d seen him at Chelsea and for one year in German football (and) I just didn’t think this would happen.

“If I hold my hand sup and say I’ve got it wrong which I have done and said a hundred times there’d still be people writing about, ‘Oh Merse said this.’ I apologise. He’s brilliant, he’s unbelievable.

“I mean it hasn’t taken seven years or whatever it is (to apologise). I’ve done it before that.”

Read More About: , ,

Related posts

Alex Ferguson had to step in to prevent Man United fight on eve of Champions League final

Cristiano Ronaldo linked with PSG move if Kylian Mbappe moves this summer

Harry Kane expected to leave Tottenham if they don’t qualify for Champions League