Paul Merson apologises for infamous Kevin de Bruyne comment

Paul Merson has admitted that he got it “horribly wrong” when he said that Kevin de Bruyne wasn’t worth the £50 million Manchester City spent on him in 2015.

De Bruyne signed a new contract with Man City during the week that will keep him with the Premier League leaders until 2025, in a deal that is reported to be worth more than £300k a week.

The Belgian footballer has been an incredible success for City since he joined them from Wolfsburg six years ago, having played a crucial role in their two Premier League titles in that time, with a third most likely on the way.

After the news of @DeBruyneKev‘s contract extension yesterday, KDB was talk of the town on social media, sports bulletins and in the back pages 🗞 Read our round-up of media reactions ⬇️ 🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 8, 2021

‘I just didn’t think this would happen’

Merson, who said at the time that he believed City had spent too much money when they signed him for what was a club-record of £55 million, has admitted that he was wrong on Sky Sports.

“I got it horribly wrong. But I was going by (what I had seen of him). I’m a Chelsea fan and I’d seen him at Chelsea and for one year in German football (and) I just didn’t think this would happen.

🗣”I got it horribly wrong, I will hold my hands up, I apologise.” Paul Merson finally responds to his comment back in 2015 when he said that £50m was too much for Manchester City to pay for Kevin De Bruyne pic.twitter.com/tSzuNF7J4S — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 10, 2021

“If I hold my hand sup and say I’ve got it wrong which I have done and said a hundred times there’d still be people writing about, ‘Oh Merse said this.’ I apologise. He’s brilliant, he’s unbelievable.

“I mean it hasn’t taken seven years or whatever it is (to apologise). I’ve done it before that.”

