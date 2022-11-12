Patrick Vieira accuses media of showing a lack of respect to Harry Maguire

Patrick Vieira has accused the media of showing a lack of respect to Harry Maguire after the defender was included in England’s World Cup squad.

Maguire has featured sparingly for Manchester United in the Premier League this season, although England manager Gareth Southgate has included the 29-year-old in his World Cup squad.

Southgate explained that his decision to include Maguire was based on his experience, an explanation that has raised the eyebrows of supporters and people in the media alike.

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira was asked about Maguire’s inclusion in England’s World Cup squad at a press conference and backed the defender despite some poor performances.

Patrick Vieira on on Harry Maguire.

“I think sometimes you guys [the media] show a lack of respect to Maguire and to some of the players who have been selected in the national team,” Vieira said.

“Maguire is a top player who has a really strong character. Sometimes you can play well and sometimes you can play badly, but that doesn’t take away the quality that he has and the personality that he has.

“The England national team will benefit from that.”

The Man United defender will be short on minutes.

While Maguire has often performed better for England than he has for Man United, his lack of game time this season will be a cause for concern at the World Cup.

Maguire does have experience on his side, as he has won 48 caps for England to date, and Southgate has consistently shown that he backs players who have performed for him in the past.

England’s opening World Cup game against Iran could prove to be a good opportunity for Maguire to get some minutes into his legs if Southgate aims to use the Man United man frequently during the campaign.

Southgate will be wary not to take Iran for granted however, after a poor Uefa Nations League campaign in which England failed to win a single game.

