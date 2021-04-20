Patrick Bamford: Racism doesn’t get the same amount of uproar as Super League

Patrick Bamford has questioned why issues such as racism in football do not result in as much “uproar” as the European Super League.

Leeds United players wore t-shirts prior to their Premier League game against Liverpool which stated their support for the UEFA Champions League and their opposition to the proposed Super League.

Bamford was speaking to Sky Sports after the game, and while he is opposed to the new closed-off league, the Leeds striker was frustrated that the same level of opposition is not directed at scourges such as racism.

“I haven’t seen one football fan who is happy about the decision and football is ultimately for the fans.” Patrick Bamford gives his thoughts on the proposed breakaway European Super League after #LUFC‘s draw with #LFC. pic.twitter.com/qBTirdetBg — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 19, 2021

“We’ve just seen what pretty much everyone else has, on Twitter, and stuff. It’s amazing the things they’re talking about; I can’t quite comprehend,” Bamford started.

“It’s amazing the amount of uproar that comes into the game when somebody’s pockets are being hurt.

“It’s a shame that doesn’t happen with all the stuff that goes wrong, at the minute. Racism and stuff like that. It’s just the way it is, at the moment.”

While Bamford described him and his fellow Leeds players as being “in shock” at the latest developments, he doesn’t believe it affected his side’s performance against Liverpool in the 1-1 draw at Elland Road.

While Leeds were still able to perform well against the reigning Premier League champions, but Bamford acknowledged the outcry and insisted that supporters must be listened to.

“It is something we talk about,but once you get on the pitch, you’re not thinking about stuff happening outside the ground. We’re like fans, really. We’re like everyone else – can’t believe it and talking about what’s going to happen. In shock,” Bamford explained.

“From me, personally, and from what I’ve seen on Twitter – I haven’t seen one football fan that’s happy about the decision. And football, ultimately, is about the fans.

“Without the fans, every single club with be pretty much nothing. It’s important that we show football is for the fans and try to keep things that way.”

