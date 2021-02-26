Ole Gunnar Solskjaer heaps praise on Man United youngster on European debut

Share and Enjoy !

‘He’s a young kid that we believe in’

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised Shola Shoretire for his attitude after the 17-year-old became the youngest Manchester United player ever to play in a European competition.

Shortire, who made his European debut at the age of 17 years and 23 days last night, came on as a substitute in the second half.

With United leading 4-0 on aggregate after a dominant display in San Sebastian last week, Solskjaer was free to introduce a number of youngsters, with another teenager, Amad Diallo, also getting some game time.

The Man United manager was speaking to the Daily Mail after the 0-0 draw at Old Trafford and heaped praise on Shola for his second-half performance.

“Shola is going to be a good player for us and sometimes you need to test them against good players. We knew Real Sociedad are a good team with good individuals and they press,” Solskjaer said.

“We felt today Amad [Diallo] – he had to come on, of course, Dan [James] had to come off – and Shola, the two of them will need these little introductions to this type of level.

“He’s a young kid that we believe in. Great attitude. You can see the shape of him. We think physically he’ll be an athlete and technically very, very good. Makes good decisions.

“So, of course we’re going to gradually feed him into this team and, you know, he’s grounded, got his feet firmly on the ground and he works really hard in training. Very likeable boy that we hope we can see loads of in the future.”

United’s attention returns to the Premier League

Other than Shoretire’s introduction to European football, it was a largely uneventful evening at Old Trafford.

Real Sociedad were awarded an early penalty, but Spanish international Mike Oyarzabal was unable to make United pay, putting the ball high and wide from the spot kick.

United progress to the last 16 of the Europa League with the 4-0 aggregate win, but will now turn their focus to a crucial Premier League clash with Chelsea this Sunday.

