Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: ‘We need to sort the home form’

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that Manchester United need to improve their home form after yet another away win against Sheffield United.

The Red Devils beat ailing Sheffield United 3-2 at Bramall Lane despite former Republic of Ireland striker David McGoldrick giving the hosts a 1-0 lead after five minutes.

It didn’t take long for Man United to take control of affairs, with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial scoring before the break, before a second Rashford goal put the game to bed.

McGoldrick did score another goal late on but it was too little too late for the Blades as Sheffield slumped to their 12th defeat of the season.

‘We were a little sloppy at 3-1 up’

The Man United manager was mostly happy with his side’s performance but insisted that his side need to back it up with a win over rivals Leeds United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

“It could have been more comfortable. We were a little sloppy at 3-1 up. The corner that led to the second goal wasn’t a corner but when it goes in it was really difficult because they are a handful.

“We have got good players and today we found the spaces behind them really well.

“[Henderson’s performance] was the good, bad and the ugly, maybe in a different order. He is always learning. He has probably been looking forward to coming back here and to get from that start shows his character for the rest of the game.

“I thought all three goals were excellent. I wanted to test them here today, we knew it was going to be a physical test. The fight, we are going to get kicked. It is one of these games the boys will learn from.

“We need to sort the home form. It is not like it is home and away with these conditions without fans. We should be more used to the Old Trafford pitches than these pitches.

“Sunday [against Leeds] is a massive game, we have been waiting for years and we will be ready for it,” Solskjaer told BBC Sport.

Man United are now within touching distance of the Premier League’s top four and are only five points behind league leaders Liverpool, with a game in hand.

