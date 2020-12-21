Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was delighted with his side’s performance after bagging six goals against old rivals Leeds United at Old Trafford.

Manchester United got off to the perfect start against Leeds, with Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay remarkably scoring two goals in the opening three minutes.

The Red Devils slowed down from there on, but only slightly, as they secured a comfortable 6-2 win over Marcelo Bielsa’s men.

Yep, we managed to fit all of that into just two minutes and 25 seconds 🍿😅 🔴 #MUFC

#️⃣ #MUNLEE

🏆 #PL pic.twitter.com/K46ULj6DFF — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 20, 2020

The Man United manager singled out McTominay for praise after the result as well as young Welsh winger Daniel James.

“We’ve been criticised for our starts but the boys were prepared. We’ve approached the game really well. We looked at videos and looked at ways to exploit them but also ways to stop them hurting you. It was a great start.

“Scott [McTominay] used to be a striker as a kid. He is a physical monster – he can win in the air, he wins tackles, but he’s so strong and quick as well. He just ran into the space that we hoped he would get and it was good work by the other players to create the space.

“I have to stop Scott from doing that sometimes, he is an attacking midfielder by nature. But when he sees space in front of him, why stop him? But he’s also great at shielding his back four.

“The goal will give Dan James a lot of confidence too. He’s been biding his time, been patient, been working hard and he’s still as fit as a fiddle and I was very, very pleased for him,” Solskjaer told the BBC.

‘We’re a work in progress’

United rose to third place in the Premier League table as a result of the win, having played one game less than Liverpool and Leicester City in first and second place.

However, the Man United boss remained coy when it came to the issue of the Premier League title, refusing to say whether his side were true contenders.

“It’s 13 games into the season – we’re a work in a progress. We’re getting better, we’re getting fitter and stronger but there’s still a few details to nail. Let’s talk about the title later on,” Solskjaer said.

Read More About: Manchester United, ole gunnar solskjaer, Premier League