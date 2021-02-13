Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: ‘I follow Erling Haaland closely’

Share and Enjoy !

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed he keeps a close eye on fellow Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland.

Solskjaer was interested in bringing Haaland to Old Trafford back in 2019, but the young striker opted to join Borussia Dortmund in Germany’s Bundesliga.

Haaland has been in exceptional form for the German giants, scoring 38 goals in 40 games since leaving Red Bull Salzburg in early 2020.

Thank you @BVB for my first year at the club! 🙏🏻🙌🏻 🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/KxC4xR5fvv — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) December 29, 2020

Solskjaer coached Haaland when the two were at Norwegian club Molde FK and admitted to Norwegian newspaper VG that he is watching his countryman’s career with great interest.

“It’s quite certain Erling will have a fantastic career and I have always said that. I follow Erling closely. Was it 18 months we spent together or thereabouts? Almost two years maybe. It was a fantastic time.

“He will definitely have a super career both for Norway and for his club. He’s doing incredibly well for Dortmund, so we have to see where he ends up.

“As a Norwegian and someone who has worked with him, of course it’s great to see he is doing so well,” Solskjaer said.

‘The choice he makes is up to him’

A number of Europe’s top clubs are understood to be interested in signing the Norwegian sharpshooter who is currently under contract with Dortmund until 2024.

However, Solskjaer remained coy over whether he would be making any further attempts to bring Haaland to Manchester United.

“We will do our best to become a better team, and he will do his best to be a better player, but where will he end up? I do not want to say anything apart from wishing him all the best. The choice he makes is up to him.”

While Haaland is finding great success personally at Dortmund, the German club are struggling this season and a move t a bigger club before his contract ends is certainly on the cards.

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: Erling Haaland, Manchester United, ole gunnar solskjaer