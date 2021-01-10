Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor has explained why he does not take a knee, while strongly criticising the Black Lives Matter organisation.

Taylor was crucial in his side’s win against Cardiff City in the FA Cup on Saturday, scoring the game’s only goal after three minutes.

While the striker stipulated that black lives obviously matter, he explained his serious resignations about the organisation behind the famous protest.

💥 Some finish from Lyle Taylor to book our spot in round four 🙌 #EmiratesFACup #NFFC pic.twitter.com/UPh9v1buV0 — Nottingham Forest FC 💙 (@NFFC) January 10, 2021

“My support for what we’re trying to achieve is absolute, but I do not support Black Live Matter as an institution or organisation,” he told BBC Radio Nottingham, per Nottinghamshire Live.

Taylor certainly didn’t mince his words when it came to his critique of the Black Lives Matter group, saying that it is “scandalous” that the world’s media have rallied behind them.

“I would request anyone looks into Black Lives Matter to look into what that organisation does and what they stand for because it’s scandalous that the world and the world’s media has got behind Black Lives Matter.

“Not the message; of course black lives matter. [But] standing behind Black Lives Matter and all the institutions that have done that – the BBC, Sky, all of them saying Black Lives Matter – it’s not a good idea because of what the organisation stands for.

“The message overall is 100% important, don’t get me wrong on that…In terms of black lives actually mattering and black people being killed by police more frequently, that’s not a good thing.

“Black lives do matter, but you’ll never hear me say Black Lives Matter again in reference to that company,” Taylor explained. ‘The message has been diluted beyond belief’ The Black Lives Matter group was founded in 2013 after George Zimmerman was acquitted after shooting African-American teenager Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Florida. American athletes first took a knee during the playing of the United States’ national anthem in 2016 to show support for the movement and British footballers started doing the same last year. The Nottingham Forest player however, believes that the protest has lost all meaning. “The message has been diluted beyond belief. If we stopped this three months ago it was diluted,” he said. “It’s gone past the point. What’s really happening? “Every week I see a player has been racially abused. What are Twitter and Instagram actually doing to stop these people being able to make fake accounts and abuse black people? What about how long it takes to tackle it too? “There’s channels we have to go down to it the right way though, otherwise we end up with martial law and civil unrest. It is what it is,” Taylor commented.

Read More About: black lives matter, lyle taylor, Nottingham Forest