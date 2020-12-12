Gary Neville has slammed both Manchester United and Manchester City after the pair played out a dull 0-0 draw at Old Trafford.

The former United player believes that both sides had little intent to win the match and both were pleased to come away with a draw from the Manchester derby.

“There was no intent there – whether it be on the pitch or from the managers – to win that match.

“If Jose Mourinho was the manager of either of those two teams we’d be killing them right now. We’d be saying, ‘It’s not good enough. It’s parking the bus. It’s boring. It’s what Jose does’.

“That was really poor. We shouldn’t accept that. We can sit here and say both teams have played in midweek, both teams are tired, there’s no fans in the stadium.

“But we put a lot of emphasis on the speed of the Premier League, the urgency of it, the thrill, the risk to win. There was nothing in that game to suggest that any of those things took place today.

“I’m not surprised so much at United, and that’s not letting United off the hook…I’m really surprised at City. They were like a team that were bored a little bit.

“They’ve got to go and win the league. Manchester City have got no other options than to win the league. That’s it – they have to win the league,” Neville told Sky Sports.

‘They’re a shadow of the team that won the league two years ago’

The former England international was particularly critical of Man City, believing they have regressed massively since winning the Premier League in 2019.

“I was really surprised with City in the first half of that match. Manchester United have struggled in every first half, they’ve got a poor record here, they’ve had a disastrous midweek – go for the throat.

“Go for them in the early parts of the game and get a goal to go in front. Then it becomes a real problem for United.

“We sat here criticising maybe the greatest manager of all time, potentially. But he shouldn’t be above criticism.

“I think Man City fans will be sat at home today thinking, ‘That’s not what we do under Pep Guardiola. That’s not how we play.’

“That is an absolute shadow of the team that won the league two years ago. Nowhere near,” Neville commented.

