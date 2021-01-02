Nir Bitton sent off for rugby tackle as Celtic lose to Rangers

An own goal from Callum McGregor and a red card for Nir Bitton spelled disaster for Celtic as they lost 1-0 to Rangers in the Old Firm derby.

Celtic were in control for large periods of the game against their bitter rivals but ultimately had no one but themselves to blame as they went down to Steven Gerrard’s side.

The loss sees Rangers take a 19 point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, although Celtic do have three games in hand.

Still, a 10th Scottish league triumph in a row for Celtic is now looking extremely unlikely, with Rangers having not lost a game so far in the domestic season.

Bitton’s challenge on Alfredo Morelos was the catalyst for the Rangers win, as the Israeli hauled the Colombian striker down several yards outside the Celtic box.

"It's a ridiculous challenge – he knows exactly what he's doing!" Celtic are down to 10-men as Nir Bitton is given a straight red card for this challenge!

While a goal from Morelos was a possibility, had the Rangers striker gotten control of the ball he still would have had plenty of work to do, making the indiscreet challenge from Bitton all the more puzzling.

While no goal came from the red card tackle, the hosts didn’t have long to wait before they got on the scoresheet, with Celtic captain McGregor steering the ball into his own net off his shoulder.

Rangers lead at Ibrox! Callum McGregor's own-goal puts the hosts ahead against Celtic!

Rangers boss Gerrard admitted that his side played poorly in the opening half, but was happy that his players secured the win in the end.

“It’s another three points and another clean sheet so I’m really proud of the team in terms of their efforts. In the first half we weren’t god enough. We weren’t ourselves.

“I thought we were second best in a lot of areas for large parts of the first half. But there was a massive improvement in the second half. We were getting up to people, we were more aggressive and more physical.

“So I was more pleased from 45 [minutes] to the sending off. The obviously the sending off is a big, major incident in the game and it looked like there was only going to be one team to win it from there,” Gerrard told Sky Sports.

