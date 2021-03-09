Share and Enjoy !

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has described Rangers supporters celebrating winning the Scottish Premiership as “disgraceful and selfish”.

Rangers were crowned as champions of the Scottish Premiership for the first time in 10 years after Celtic drew 0-0 with Dundee United on Sunday.

Thousands of Rangers supporters took to the streets of Glasgow after the game to celebrate their title victory, in defiance of Scotland’s current coronavirus restrictions.

Sturgeon critical of Rangers.

Sturgeon has heavily criticised both Rangers supporters and the club itself in her weekly coronavirus statement, according to the Daily Record, while claiming she does not care about the “colour of the shirts”.

“The behaviour witnessed at the weekend was disgraceful and it was selfish,” Sturgeon commented.

“We will be having further discussions this week with the football authorities and certain football clubs, who in my view do need to show much more leadership on occasions like this.

“Let me be clear, in making these comments, I don’t care about the colour of the shirts. I said some harsh things about Celtic’s decisions at the start of this year.

“As far as I am concerned, in this case Rangers Football Club did not do nearly enough to help avoid this situation arising at the weekend.”

‘We cannot simply turn a blind eye.’

There are fears of further celebrations when Rangers take on Celtic at Parkhead this Sunday, with the First Minister revealing that she has spoken to the police in an attempt to prevent similar scenes this weekend.

“The fact is that elite sport is being allowed to continue just now so that fans – deprived of so much else in life right now – can continue to watch and support their teams.

“It would be deeply unfair if a minority spoil that for the majority and I very much hope that will not be the case.

“But given the fragility of the situation we face right now we cannot simply turn a blind eye to what happened at the weekend, and we won’t.

“So we will report back in due course and certainly ahead of the Old Firm match scheduled for March 21 on the various discussions taking place this week.”

