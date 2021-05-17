Nicola Sturgeon condemns ‘disgraceful’ Rangers celebrations

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has said she is “disgusted” by the behaviour of some Rangers fans after celebrations in Glasgow on Saturday.

Rangers were crowned as the Scottish Premiership champions on Saturday as they ended their season with a 4-0 victory against Aberdeen, to finish 25 points ahead of second-placed Celtic in the table.

Thousands of Rangers fans took to the streets of Glasgow to celebrate winning their first league title in 10 years, but violence broke out among pockets of the crowd, with 20 Rangers supporters arrested by the police.

Three police officers were injured when trying to disperse the crowd and end the violence, and the Scottish Police have promised that there will be “many more arrests” linked to the Glasgow city centre celebrations.

‘I’m utterly disgusted by the fans who rampaged through the city.’

Sturgeon took to Twitter to condemn the violence and called on the club to do more to prevent similar scenes from happening again in the future.

“I’m understandably inundated with messages about yesterday’s disgraceful scenes in Glasgow. Police still have a job to do, which restrains my comments to some extent — but to say I’m utterly disgusted by the Rangers fans who rampaged through the city would be an understatement,” Sturgeon wrote.

“I’m also angry on behalf of every law-abiding citizen. In normal times, the violence and vandalism and the vile anti-Catholic prejudice that was on display, would have been utterly unacceptable. But mid-pandemic, in a city with cases on the rise, it was also selfish beyond belief.

“People across the country still living under the most difficult restrictions – not able to see family or attend weddings and funerals – are rightly furious at the irresponsible actions of a thuggish minority who seem to care little for the risks they pose to other people.

“I hope Rangers will also reflect on what more must be done to tackle this behaviour by fans, albeit a minority. However, ultimate responsibility lies with those who behaved in such a thuggish, sectarian and selfish manner. And that’s why we must let the police do their job.”

