New Zealand’s Meikayla Moore scores hat-trick of own goals against USA

A day to forget for the New Zealander.

New Zealand defender Meikayla Moore scored three goals in the first half of her side’s game against the USA, but unfortunately for her, all three were own goals.

It took just 36 minutes for Moore, who plays for Liverpool in the Barclays Women’s Super League, to put three goals past her own goalkeeper, which effectively ended the game as a contest.

Moore was substituted after 40 minutes, but the damage was already done, as the reigning world champions added two more goals to secure a 5-0 win against the Kiwis in the SheBelievesCup.

The first goal came in the fifth minute, as Moore attempted to clear a cross from Sophia Smith, but ultimately ended up directing the ball into the back of her own net.

The second goal came a little over a minute later, as a cross from the USA’s Sofia Huerta found the head of team mate Margaret Purce.

Although Purce failed to direct the ball towards goal with her effort, the ball ricocheted onto the head of Moore and found it’s way into the bottom right corner of New Zealand’s net.

New Zealand were able to keep the United States at bay for the next 30 minutes before Purce made a run down the right-wing, then cut infield and delivered a low cross across the face of New Zealand’s goal.

Moore was waiting in front of the goal to cut out the cross, but accidentally sent the ball into her own goal for the third time from point blank range.

The USA and Iceland will battle it out for first place.

Ashley Hatch and Mallory Hugh scored goals later on in the match to secure a 5-0 win for the USA, who have bounced back from a draw against the Czech Republic in the opening round of the SheBelievesCup.

The USA face Iceland, who have won both their games so far, in the final round of the invitational tournament. A win would see the United States win the tournament for a third consecutive year, where a draw or loss would see Iceland finish first.

