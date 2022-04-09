Neil Warnock announces his retirement from management

Neil Warnock has announced his retirement from football management at the age 73.

The veteran manager took charge of 16 clubs during his lengthy career, and last managed Middlesbrough in the Championship, before leaving the the club last November by mutual consent.

Warnock’s most memorable stint as a manager came with his boyhood club Sheffield United, who he first took charge of in 1999, before leading them to promotion to the Premier League in 2006.

The 73-year-old announced his decision on Sky Sports, bringing to an end a career in management which spanned 41 years.

“I just decided to have a rest and do a bit of shopping,” Warnock said.

“Take the dogs walking and being on my bike, my electric bike by the way, I love going up with the ordinary guys who are struggling up the hills, waving to them.”

When asked if he would ever return to management, Warnock explained that he has other plans lined up.

“I’ve got one or two interesting things coming up. I’m looking forward to doing a few evening [talks] around the country. I’m going to do two; one in Cardiff and one in Sheffield in September. I think they’re the friendly places.

“I said to my man, ‘I need to go to Bristol and Ipswich don’t I?’ The ones who’ll give me some stick.”

Neil Warnock has announced retirement from football management aged 73! He managed a record 1,603 games in English professional football 👏pic.twitter.com/I8olURC0Dn — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 9, 2022

A lengthy career full of ups and downs.

Warnock experienced plenty of highs and lows during his career, as he led several clubs to promotion, but he also suffered relegation on a number of occasions as well.

The 73-year-old also holds the record for the most games managed in English football, as he oversaw 1,603 matches across his career.

