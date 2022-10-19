Neil Lennon sacked by Omonia Nicosia after seven months in charge

Neil Lennon has been sacked as Omonia Nicosia’s manager after seven months in charge of the Cypriot First Division club.

The former Celtic manager took charge of Omonia Nicosia in March with just a couple of months left in the Cypriot season, and while Lennon could only lead them to a seventh place finish in the league, he did lead them to triumph in the Cypriot Cup.

That success meant that Omonia Nicosia qualified for the Uefa Europa League, where the club put in two impressive performances against Manchester United, losing by just one goal in each.

A statement from Omonia Nicosia today has revealed that Lennon’s time with the club has come to an end however, after disappointing performances in the league.

“We inform you that we have agreed with Mr. Neil Lennon to stop our collaboration,” the statement reads.

“Mr. Lennon took over the technical leadership of our team last March, at a difficult time and managed to lead us to winning the cup and then to the historic qualification against KAA Gent and our entry into the Uefa Europa League groups, where we came close to historic results against REAL Sociedad and Manchester United

“Unfortunately, the ongoing competitive instability and the significant losses of points in the championship, are the main reasons that made us decide to end our partnership.

“Mr. Lennon has written his name in the history of Omonia and deserves the respect and recognition of all of us. Our paths separate, but the memories of our collaboration will unite us forever.

“We sincerely thank Mr. Lennon for his contribution and wish him every success in his future career.”

What next for the Armagh man?

Lennon will be on the look out for a new job after his time in Cyprus was brought to an early end, a position which brought him further from home than ever before.

The former Northern Ireland international had only managed in Scotland and England before taking over at Omonia Nicosia, having enjoyed stints with Celtic, Bolton Wanderers and Hibernian, and he may choose to look closer to home again.

