Neil Lennon not looking forward to ‘excruciating’ silence of Old Firm derby

Neil Lennon has admitted that he isn’t relishing watching another Old Firm derby played in front of an empty stadium.

Celtic will take on Rangers at the Ibrox Stadium this Saturday in what is a crucial match for the reigning Scottish Premiership champions.

The Celts are currently 16 points adrift of Rangers at the top of the table, albeit with three games in hand, and defeat against their bitter rivals could all but end their title challenge.

The derby will of course take place behind closed doors this weekend and Lennon admitted he would rather see full stands, despite Celtic playing away from home.

“It is excruciating. Let’s get it right. It is what it is, you have to get on with it but it’s not the same,” Lennon said.

‘We’re not even contemplating losing’

Celtic’s fortunes have changed in recent times, winning six games in a row in all competitions after a miserable run of form which saw them win just two games from 12

However, a loss against Rangers and the pressure will surely be on Lennon again, with some fans calling for his removal during Celtic’s poor run of form.

“You don’t want to lose it, you want to get a positive result, either three points or a point.

“We are not even contemplating losing the game, we are going there with a positive frame of mind and we have to play, and we have to play a lot better than we did here in October.

“We have Christie, Edouard, Griffiths, Turnbull, Soro, they are all available to play so hopefully that will give us a real spark going into this game. We are playing well, everybody is fit, available and there is good competition for places.

“We are creating a lot of chances which we hadn’t been doing in that [poor] spell and we have been looking a lot more assured at the back, so the players have found their rhythm.

“I wouldn’t say I am relaxed about it, you never are going into a game like this but we are looking forward to it,” Lennon commented.

