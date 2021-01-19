Neil Lennon demands apology from ex-Celtic player

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has called on Andy Walker to apologise after the former Celtic striker’s comments about the club’s trip to Dubai.

Lennon, assistant manager John Kennedy and 13 players had to self-isolate following the trip to the Middle East after Celtic defender Christopher Jullien tested positive for coronavirus.

The Glaswegian club have been roundly criticised for the trip, but Lennon has seemingly taken particular offence to Walker’s comments, after the former Celtic player slammed the club for “dismal governance”.

Scott Brown: Isolation was hard but we're ready for Livingston challenge.

‘He stood up there as if he is a Celtic legend’

“You can’t go on a public platform and spread lies and insults about my professionalism, my players’ professionalism.

“About 70-80 per cent of the group are teetotal and you know the inference and innuendo that he is making. It is not a stag do, it isn’t an ’18-30′ even though it has been portrayed like that.

“We went out there with the best intentions. I want Andy to apologise because he was demanding apologies from the club.

“I want an apology from Andy because he has questioned my professional integrity, my players’ professional integrity and the use of the word jolly is crass and arrogant.

“He accused the club of being arrogant last week. We weren’t. Does he speak for the Celtic support? Is he all of a sudden the man of the people? Andy’s been in the game here for 20,30 years, he has made no contribution to Celtic whatsoever.

“He stood up there as if he is a Celtic legend and a stalwart of the club, putting the boot into me, the club and everybody else. He is totally out of order,” Lennon told the PA news agency.

Neil Lennon blasts the SNP government, Andy Walker and the media in an explosive press conference.

Lennon’s tirade against Walker is not the first outburst the Celtic manager has had about his team’s Dubai trip, having previously a crack at football pundits, as well as government officials for criticising the club.

