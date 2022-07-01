Mo Salah ends speculation by signing new long-term contract with Liverpool

Liverpool have announced that Mo Salah has signed a new long-term contract with the club, ending speculation over his future.

As Salah’s former contract with Liverpool was set to end next summer, there had been rumours that the Egyptian striker was about to follow Sadio Mane’s lead in leaving Anfield.

Much to the relief of Liverpool supporters around the world, Salah has put pen to paper on a new deal with the club, whom he first joined in 2017.

The 30-year-old was happy to announce his decision and stated his aim to win more trophies with Liverpool, having already won a Champions League title, a Premier League title, the FA Cup and the League Cup during his time at the club.

‘I think we are in a good position to fight for everything.

“I feel great and [I am] excited to win trophies with the club. It’s a happy day for everyone,” Salah said.

“It takes a little bit of time, I think, to renew, but now everything is done so we just need to focus on what’s next.

“I think you can see in the last five or six years the team was always going [upwards]. Last season we were close to winning four, but unfortunately in the last week of the season we lost two trophies.

“I think we are in a good position to fight for everything. We have new signings as well. We just need to keep working hard, have a good vision, be positive and go for everything again.

“My message [to the fans] is the players in the team want to give our best next season to try to win all the trophies. As usual, you stay behind us and give us a big push and I am sure we are going to win trophies again [together].”

