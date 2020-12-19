Mo Salah ‘very disappointed’ by Liverpool captaincy snub

Mohamed Salah has revealed he was “very disappointed” when he was overlooked to captain Liverpool by manager Jurgen Klopp.

Trent Alexander-Arnold captained Liverpool in their recent Champions League encounter with Midtjylland in the absence of Jordan Henderson.

Klopp said that picking Alexander-Arnold was “the logical thing to do” despite the Liverpool academy graduate’s young age.

However, Salah, who joined the club back in 2017, told Spanish publication AS that he was disappointed not to be chosen to lead the club.

“Honestly, I was very disappointed. I was hoping to be the captain, but it’s a coach’s decision. I accept it,” Salah said.

The Premier League champions put in a rather mediocre performance on that occasion, drawing 1-1 with the Danish Superliga club.

It made no difference in the end for Liverpool as they topped their group, setting up a last-16 clash with RB Leipzig.

The Merseysiders are also doing well in the Premier League, extending their lead at the top of the table after a 7-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace.

Potential move to Real Madrid or Barcelona

The Egyptian insisted that the club were aiming to win both the Champions League and Premier League this year, after winning one of each in the previous two seasons.

“I think that in recent seasons we have done well in the Champions League and also in the Premier. We had a good chance of winning both. Last season we were unlucky here. We will fight for both this year,” Salah commented.

Salah has been linked with a move to either Real Madrid or Barcelona in recent times but he insisted that his only focus was getting his hands on more silverware with Liverpool.

“I think Madrid and Barcelona are two top clubs. Who knows what will happen in the future, but right now I am focused on winning the Premier League and the Champions League with Liverpool again.

“That’s a tough question [how long I will stay at Liverpool], but right now I can say that everything is in the hands of the club. Of course I want to break records here and, I repeat, all the club records, but everything is in the hands of the club,” Salah said.

