Mikel Arteta has accused Everton of “wasting time” against Arsenal as the Toffees claimed a 2-1 win over the Gunners at Goodison Park.

Arsenal have failed to win in their last seven Premier League encounters and are currently only four points clear of the relegation zone.

The Gunners were unable to conjure many goal-scoring opportunities, with Nicolas Pepe scoring their one goal from the penalty spot.

The Spanish manager claimed that Everton made it incredibly difficult to create chances with their defensive set-up.

“Well, it is really difficult when you are facing a team that is constantly defending really low and wasting time by playing their game.

“We made it difficult for ourselves, the way we conceded the first [goal]. It’s not easy to attack those spaces and have 15 chances.

🗣 “It is difficult when you are facing a team that is constantly defending really low & are wasting time” Mikel Arteta when asked whether Arsenal created enough chances to score pic.twitter.com/fwuIa9XXM8 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 19, 2020

“I think we had 13 shots but only two on target. I think our ratio is really low. You want to be more consistent… but this is our reality,” Arteta said.

‘The boys are fighting’

While Arsenal are going through a very poor run of form, Arteta insisted that there was no fall-out behind the scenes and that the team remain unified.

“It’s confidence, it’s the opponent, it’s a mix of everything. We need to generate more to win football matches… The boys are fighting, the boys are upset, the boys are together,”Arteta commented.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti was understandably happy with the result as Everton moved up to second place in the Premier League table for the night, at least.

“It was a great result. It was a difficult game, so difficult for all the second half. At the end we got the result and this is important.

“Honestly, Arsenal played better than us in the second half. We were 2-1 up and we wanted to defend properly. It is true that we defended but the first half was good. I think at the end of the first half the result was fair,” Ancelotti said.

Read More About: Arsenal, carlo ancelotti, everton, mikel arteta, Premier League