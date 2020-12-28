Mikel Arteta admits he feels responsible for Arsenal’s poor form

Mikel Arteta has said that he “feels responsible” for Arsenal’s poor run of form that has seen them fall to 15th place in the Premier League table.

Arsenal finally ended their winless streak with a 3-1 over Chelsea on St. Stephen’s Day but are still a long way off their usual position in the Premier League.

Their opening 14 league games of the season was their worst start since 1974-1975 and the Spanish manager admitted that the club’s struggles has taken a great toll on him.

“It is draining, it is frustrating and it is painful. Obviously results-wise in the last few weeks we have all been suffering, I have been suffering. I feel very responsible for that.

“The worst feeling is because I want to do so well for this football club and at the moment we are in, I want to bring all my passion, the knowledge that I have, the right intentions to move as quickly as we possibly can as a football club.

“In order to do that we need to win football matches, to be stable and win. When I don’t, I feel like I am letting the club down and the people that work for us, and obviously our fans,” Arteta told the BBC.

‘Managing is more tiring’

The Spaniard made 110 appearance for the Gunners during his playing days, but admitted that being a manager was more taxing than being out on the pitch.

“The simple answer is managing [is more tiring]. Because you have a lot of people around you that you have to take care of. I always say you have 70 hearts in the training ground and stadium that you have to look after everyday.

“Every decision you make has an impact on their lives, their mood and the next day. So you are very aware of that and you get attached emotionally to them and I’m attached emotionally to this football club,” Arteta said.

