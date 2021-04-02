Micah Richards admits he was wrong about crucial Chelsea decision

Micah Richards has admitted that calling Chelsea a “disgrace” for sacking Frank Lampard was a mistake based on the side’s recent performances.

The Sky Sports pundit was incensed when Chelsea replaced Lampard with Thomas Tuchel back in January, as he believed that the club had not given the young manager enough time in the hot seat.

However, Chelsea have been unbeaten in all competition since the experienced German manager took over, leading Richards to admit on the Super 6 podcast that he was wrong about the decision.

📍 Cobham 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙠 𝙞𝙣 𝙗𝙪𝙨𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙨𝙨 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝘽𝙡𝙪𝙚𝙨! 🔵 Saturday 🔜 pic.twitter.com/FhLdGu6WWL — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 1, 2021

“I did a piece a couple of months ago saying it’s a disgrace that Frank Lampard is out the door,” Richards said via Teamtalk.

“And then Tuchel comes in and I was like ‘how’s that? No!’ But actually look at them now. They’ve only conceded like two or three goals.

“They’ve got Porto next [in the Champions League] and then Real Madrid or Liverpool. Neither of them are playing that well and then next thing, they’re in the final.”

A closer look at the race for the top four in the @PremierLeague! 🔍 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 31, 2021

Sergio Aguero’s Man City departure

The former Manchester City player also touched on the departure of his former teammate Sergio Aguero from Pep Guardiola’s side, saying he was devastated to see him go.

“I was on the radio when news that he was leaving broke. I’ve been speaking to Sergio asking him if he’s alright. We’ve arranged to go for dinner after lockdown, that sort of thing,” Richards explained.

“When the news broke – and you know me, I’m always laughing and joking – I was devastated. There was no point me doing the last hour of the show because I couldn’t process it.

“There are people who make a mark on clubs and he was a genuine, real world-class superstar legend. Not just at Man City but of the Premier League. To see that end of an era after all he’s done for the club, it was hard.”

