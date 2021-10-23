Micah Richards and Jamie Redknapp agree on the best player in Europe

Micah Richards and Jamie Redknapp have both agreed that Mohamed Salah is currently the best footballer playing in Europe.

Salah is currently in exceptional form for Liverpool, having scored 12 goals in 11 matches across all competitions this season, a number of which came from exceptional individual pieces of skill.

The likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have also produced some impressive performances for PSG and Manchester United respectively, but none quite as good as what Salah has come up with for Liverpool.

Micah Richards and Jamie Redknapp were speaking about Salah on Sky Sports and the former Manchester City defender argued that Liverpool’s star man is currently playing the best football in Europe.

Micah Richards on Mohamed Salah.

“I was surprised that he was at Fiorentina at that time. I know it didn’t work out for him at Chelsea but all the stuff that he’s doing now he was doing back then,” Richards said of Salah’s early career exploits.

“I remember one goal he scored against Juventus in the Coppa Italia, all the big boys were playing for Juve and he dribbled past about four and he put it in. So now that he’s doing this now, I knew it was going to happen when he was playing with better players.

“What did they pay for him? £40 million. It’s one of the biggest bargains I’ve ever seen. You talk about consistency, Liverpool weren’t even playing well last season but Salah was scoring.

“He has become so dependable. Ronaldo and Messi are a different level but right now he’s the best footballer in Europe, performance-wise. He can do everything.”

🗣 “Messi and Ronaldo are a different level but right now Salah is the best footballer in Europe.”@MicahRichards and Jamie Redknapp agree that Mo Salah is the best player in Europe right now pic.twitter.com/0Cj2awnkux — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 23, 2021

Jamie Redknapp reckons Liverpool’s star man will petrify United defenders.

Redknapp was in agreement with Richards and argued that Manchester United’s defenders will be at a loss over how to deal with the Egyptian striker.

“He’s a game changer. What he did against Man City a few weeks ago and the goals he’s scoring – we haven’t seen many players do it in Premier league history in such close quarters where there’s four men around him,” Redknapp commented.

“Then what happens is his fear factor just gets through teams. Every time he receives the ball in the box tomorrow, if you’re a Man United player you’re petrified of sticking out a leg and giving away a penalty.

“You’ve almost got to give him space but not let him do what he’s doing. I think the individual battles tomorrow are going to be so key.

“Luke Shaw will be thinking about it all night tonight, ‘How do I stop him? What do I do? How close do I get? If I get too close, he might spin me.’ All the little battles are going to be so key.”

Read More About: jamie redknapp, micah richards, mohamed salah