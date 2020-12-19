Mason Greenwood believes he as well as some of the older players at Manchester United could learn plenty from the experienced Edinson Cavani.

The 19-year old was in stunning form for the Red Devils last season, scoring 17 goals in total for United throughout the campaign.

However, the teenager has struggled to find form in recent months, scoring three goals in his last 15 appearances, but insists he is still having the time of his life under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“I am happy and playing games at United, which is everything I wanted to do as a kid. I just want to get back on the scoresheet and get involved in more goals, really.

“People are picking up on some of the stuff I did last season, so I have got to mix up my game and obviously keep working hard in training. I know Ole and the lads have got my back to help me on that. It is all about improvement.

“You have always got to come up with new things because teams will start watching you, like we do with video analysis and stuff like that, so you have always got to have a few tricks up your sleeve,” Greenwood said.

‘He has come here and set an example’

Cavani has been struggling with a groin injury recently, but could be in with a chance of facing Leeds United.

Even though Cavani’s playing time has been limited, Greenwood believes the Uruguayan has been a great addition to the club.

“Anyone can learn from him – whether it is a young player or an older player. He has just come here and set an example, really. I like the things he does so I obviously pick up on the little things he does.

“I watch him in training and always have an eye on him, to see what movements he does, so I can add it to my game. So it is a big benefit that he is here at the club, I think.

“You can see the two goals he scored against Southampton were just unbelievable. It was stuff he has been doing for 10 to 15 years at PSG and at Napoli as well, so he is a good footballer,” Greenwood commented.

