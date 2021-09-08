Maro Itoje and Marcus Rashford react as British politician gets the pair mixed up

‘Due to recent speculation I thought it was necessary to confirm that I am not Marcus Rashford.’

Marcus Rashford and Maro Itoje have taken to Twitter to confirm that they are not in fact not the same person, after British education secretary Gavin Williamson mistook the rugby player for the footballer.

Williamson was speaking to the Evening Standard about his time as the United Kingdom’s Secretary of State for Education when Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford came up in conversation.

Rashford has previously called for an urgent review of free school meals, in a critique of Williamson’s role as education secretary. Williamson was asked if he had ever spoken to Rashford, to which he responded that he had.

However, Williamson’s team later informed the Evening Standard that the education secretary had actually spoken to England and Saracens rugby player Maro Itoje on a Zoom call, not Rashford.

Itoje has also campaigned for changes in the educational system, but unlike Rashford, he focused on how some families are unable to afford laptops to facilitate at-home learning, rather than free school meals.

The pair of English sportsmen took to Twitter to clear up any confusion, as well as poking fun at Williamson’s mistake.

Due to recent speculation I thought it was necessary to confirm that I am not Marcus Rashford… And whilst we are here my name is not Mario either!! Just a simple Maro Itoje will do… Much love, Marcu… I mean Maro Itoje — Maro Itoje (@maroitoje) September 8, 2021

“Due to recent speculation I thought it was necessary to confirm that I am not Marcus Rashford… And whilst we are here my name is not Mario either!” Itoje tweeted.

“Just a simple Maro Itoje will do… Much love, Marcu… I mean Maro Itoje.”

Rashford was clearly puzzled over how the mistake had been made and pointed out that the two don’t even have the same accent, as the footballer was brought up in Manchester while Itoje was raised in London.

In fact, the pair share very few similarities, with Itoje standing at roughly seven inches taller than Rashford and weighing in at over six stone heavier, while the two also obviously compete in different sports.

Williamson is currently under severe pressure as education secretary, as it is rumoured that he will lose his position in a cabinet reshuffle tomorrow, and this latest case of mistaken identity is unlikely to help his cause.

Accent could have been a giveaway 🤣 https://t.co/CO2oQjiZZ6 — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) September 8, 2021

