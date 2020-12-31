Marcus Rashford has labelled talk surrounding a possible Premier League title for Manchester United as ‘stupid’ following their last-gasp winner against Wolves.

Man United have secured 10 points from their last four Premier League matches and trail table toppers Liverpool by three points, with a game in hand.

However, the young striker dismissed the notion that the Red Devils are now challenging for the title, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side having played only 15 matches so far in the Premier League season.

“We can’t look too far ahead. We’re a team that is still doing a lot of work on ourselves and to be looking at the table so early on in the season is a bit stupid of us.

“We have to take it one game at a time and if we can keep finding ways to win like this we will see where we are at the end of the season,” Rashford told Amazon Prime.

‘There’s no title race after 15 games’

Man United boss Solskjaer echoed his striker’s comments, claiming that talk of a title race in December is extremely premature.

“There’s no title race after 15 games. You can lose the chance of being in a race in the first 10 games, of course you can.

“But play another 15, get to 30 and then maybe we can start talking about a title race, when you get to March or April, when we have at least played more than half a season.

“But the belief is there. Of course the players go into every game thinking we can win against anyone anywhere.

“Away we’ve shown what we’re capable of. I think we’re improving at home as well and this result is massive for confidence and for the attitude,” Solskjaer said.

Man United could draw level with Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table should they beat Aston Villa at Old Trafford on New Year’s Day.

