Marco van Basten calls for the offside rule to be scrapped in football

Former Dutch international Marco van Basten has called on FIFA to do away with the offside rule, saying that football would be “better off without it”.

Van Basten, who acted as FIFA‘s technical director from 2016 to 2018, has said that he is “convinced” that the offside rule is having a negative effect on the game of football.

The Dutch footballing legend was speaking to Sky Sports about his thoughts on the current state of the sport, and identified the offside rule as an area that should be looked at by the sport’s governing body.

“I am still very curious about the offside rule because I am convinced that it is not a good rule,” Van Basten said.

“At least I would like to trial it to show that football is also possible without the offside rule. I am convinced that football would be better without it.

“Football is a fantastic game but I still think that we have to do much more to make it better, more spectacular, more interesting, more exciting. We have to work on that.”

‘Teams would find a way of playing without it’

The offside rule was previously present in field hockey, but was scrapped in 1998 and has not been reintroduced since, as the majority of players and supporters believe that it has improved the sport.

While the former Ajax and AC Milan striker acknowledged that teams would need some time to adjust to scrapping the offside rule, he was confident that teams would eventually cope without it.

“Teams would find a way of playing without it. If you do away with the offside line then the defence will drop deeper,” van Basten explained.

“They will say that you cannot get behind us because they will be afraid of the opponents getting in behind. But if you go too far back then the 18-yard box is going to become a melee and the goalkeeper will not be able to see anything, so teams will know it is not the solution.

“As a result, the goalkeeper will want everybody out and that is exactly the point at which it would become so interesting.

“If the attackers can move behind the defenders there are much more possibilities for goals. It will make the defending more difficult.”

