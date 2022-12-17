Manchester United considering move for Antoine Griezmann

Manchester United are considering a move for Antoine Griezmann following the Frenchman’s exploits at the World Cup.

Griezmann has been a key player for France during the World Cup and is expected to start in Saturday’s final against Argentina, and has prompted interest from Man United.

The 31-year-old midfielder is currently plying his trade with Atletico Madrid, having returned to the club on loan from Barcelona in 2021, before permanently transferring in October.

Griezmann is contracted to Atletico until June 2026, although Man United are reported to be considering a bid for the Atletico Madrid man, according to French publication Media Foot.

Man United weren’t initially looking to sign more players this winter, as they brought in Antony, Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen, Tyrell Malacia and Martin Dubravka during the summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s high-profile departure has freed up space at Old Trafford however, and Griezmann could act as a suitable replacement for the Portuguese footballer.

No player has created more chances than Antoine Griezmann at the 2022 World Cup 👏 Magician ✨ pic.twitter.com/ToxmHt51ju — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 14, 2022

Cody Gakpo is also being sought by the Red Devils.

Man United manager Erik Ten Hag is also thought to have a keen interest in bringing Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo to Old Trafford after the youngster’s impressive displays at the World Cup.

It wouldn’t be the first time that Man United have attempted to sign Gakpo, as Ten Hag was interested in luring the youngster away from PSV Eindhoven during the summer.

Ajax star Antony ultimately came to Man United instead of Gakpo, although it appears as though Ten Hag is preparing another raid on the Dutch Eredivisie.

United are also reportedly interested in Portugal’s Rafael Leao, who scored his country’s third goal in their World Cup opener against Ghana.

Leao is currently playing his club football with AC Milan in Serie A and has a bright future ahead of him at the age of 23.

Read More About: antoine griezmann, Manchester United