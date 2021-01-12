Former Man United player backs Solskjaer to become regular title challenger

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is “laying the foundations” for the club to challenge for several Premier League titles, according to Luke Chadwick.

The former Man United player is confident in Solskjaer’s ability to lead the team after their impressive form in recent times.

The Red Devils have a chance to go top of the Premier League table with a win or a draw against Burnley tonight, and Chadwick believes Solskjaer is well-deserving of the team’s recent success.

🛣️ Burnley away: this man knows all about that one 😤#MUFC @AnthonyMartial — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 12, 2021

“It’s nice to see him now reaping the rewards after having a tough start at United. He’s laying the foundations for what will hopefully be a really exciting future for him and the club,” Chadwick told the Burnley Express.

“The game has changed slightly over the past 20-odd years, it’s about managing individuals and your relationships with those individuals.

“I think Ole is fantastic at that and he’s the sort of person that can get the best out of people. Hopefully, he can keep going and build a team that can mount a serious challenge for the next few seasons.”

‘This is the season to do it’

Chadwick, who played for United between 1999 and 2004, believes 2021 represents the best chance his former club have at winning the Premier League in a long time, due to their rivals’ inconsistency.

“It was always going to be a strange season and there were always going to be strange results throughout the season.

“United got battered off Spurs and then hours later Liverpool were conceding seven against Aston Villa.

“If there was ever a time for United to win the title then this is the season to do it because their rivals are so inconsistent.

“They’re right in the mix now without really playing their best football, which is always a good sign,” Chadwick commented.

United’s title challenge will truly be put to the test this Sunday when they come up against reigning champions Liverpool at Anfield.

