Man United suffer first defeat under Erik ten Hag to Atletico Madrid

Manchester United suffered their first defeat under manager Erik ten Hag as Atletico Madrid notched a 1-0 win against the Red Devils in Norway.

Ten Hag got off to a great start in charge of Man United as his side defeated fierce rivals Liverpool 4-0 in their first pre-season friendly, before going on to beat Melbourne Victory and Crystal Palace while on tour in Australia.

Man United’s time Down Under ended with a draw against Aston Villa in Perth and they have now suffered their first loss of pre-season thanks to a late goal from Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix.

Felix struck in the 86th minute to condemn United to defeat, and things got even worse for the Red Devils just a few minutes later as Fred was sent off after picking up a second yellow card.

New signings Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen looked sharp for United, although their efforts weren’t enough in the end as the Old Trafford outfit suffered another loss to the side that ended their Champions League campaign in March.

United have the chance to bounce back tomorrow.

Ten Hag’s side can get back to winning ways tomorrow, when they take on Rayo Vallecano back home at Old Trafford a week out from their Premier League opener against Brighton.

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to make his return to United colours tomorrow, after writing “Sunday the king plays” on Instagram, having missed out on all of the Red Devils’ pre-season games so far.

Ronaldo missed the tours of Thailand and Australian due to personal reasons, although it has also been widely reported that he wishes to leave the club in order to play Champions League football this season.

United’s new manager has stated that he would like Ronaldo to play for his team this season, although he has also said that he expects the 37-year-old to press opposition sides along with his team mates.

