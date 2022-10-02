Man United fans seen leaving Etihad Stadium before half time

Manchester United supporters were seen leaving the Etihad Stadium before half-time as Manchester City took a 4-0 lead.

The Red Devils were put to the sword by their sky blue neighbours in an extremely one-sided 45 minutes of the Manchester derby, and in truth, City could have scored more against United in the opening half.

Braces from Phil Foden and Erling Haaland all but guaranteed City three points from the fixture, as City ran United ragged in a remarkably dominant display.

Foden opened the scoring with a classy finish just eight minutes in, before Haaland added two goals of his own in the space of four minutes, while the boyhood City supporter scored his second shortly before half time.

Man United supporters were seen leaving the Etihad Stadium before the half time whistle was even blown, with the result firmly put beyond doubt.

Manchester United fans have already started leaving at half-time. 😱

The pressure is firmly back on Erik ten Hag.

After a dreadful start to the season in which United suffered losses to Brighton and Brentford, Erik ten Hag had seemed to turn his side’s fortunes around.

United claimed four consecutive wins against Liverpool, Southampton, Leicester City and Arsenal, although their momentum was stunted by the postponement of two of their Premier League games due to the Queen’s death.

The international break followed those postponements, and although Ten Hag would have been well aware that his side would have their work cut out for them against City, a 4-0 scoreline at half time would have exceeded his worst nightmares.

Although it is somewhat more acceptable for United to be trailing City by four goals rather than Brentford, it has certainly poured cold water on the suggestion that Ten Hag’s side have turned a corner.

Ten Hag ordered his players to run 13.9km on their day off after that 4-0 loss to Brentford, as United ran 13.8km fewer than their opposition that day, and the Dutchman may be asking something similar of his team tomorrow.

