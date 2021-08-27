Man United confirm that Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to the club

Manchester United have confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Juventus to sign Cristiano Ronaldo.

After a whirlwind few hours in which it appeared that Ronaldo was set to join Manchester City, United entered the conversation and City subsequently pulled out of a deal with the Portuguese superstar.

Ronaldo last played for United in 2009, after joining the Premier League club back in 2003, and scored 118 goals in 292 appearances in his first stint at the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo is on his way back to Manchester United.

The move is subject to an agreement of personal terms, visa and a medical, although given how well Ronaldo looks after himself the medical should be of little concern.

Earlier today, Sky Sports reported that United submitted a bid of €25m for Ronaldo to Juventus, which has now been accepted by the Italian club.

Just yesterday it was reported that Ronaldo’s move to Man City was a “done deal” which reportedly spurred on a number of former and current United players, as well as former manager Alex Ferguson, to urge the Portugal captain to reconsider.

Not only were they able to convince Ronaldo to decide against moving to their local rivals, the 36-year-old is now returning to his former club after 12 years away from the club.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hinted at developments earlier today.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed at a press conference earlier today that both the club and Portugal teammate Bruno Fernandes were speaking with Ronaldo.

“Cristiano Ronaldo? We’ve always had a good communication. Bruno has been talking to him as well and he knows what we feel about him. If he was ever going to move away from Juventus, he knows we are here,” Solskjaer said.

“Cristiano is a legend of this club, the greatest player of all time if you ask me. I was fortunate enough to play with him. I coached him when I got my job. Let’s see what happens.”

While Solskjaer sounded largely positive about the possibility of signing Ronaldo, today’s announcement is far beyond what most would have been expecting.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United