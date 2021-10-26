Luke Shaw admits that Liverpool thrashing had been coming for Man United

Luke Shaw has admitted that the hammering Manchester United endured at the hands of Liverpool had been coming for some time.

Man United have been nowhere near their best in recent weeks, having suffered a 4-2 loss to Leicester City, before they managed to salvage a 3-2 win against Atalanta in the Champions League having trailed by two goals at half time.

While the Red Devils were able to recover after a terrible first half performance against the Italian side last week, they were unable to do so against Liverpool, who had opened up a staggering four-goal lead by half-time.

Shaw was speaking to Malaysian TV channel Stadium Astro after the game and acknowledged that a humiliating defeat was on the cards for United as a result of their recent lacklustre form.

Luke Shaw on Man United’s loss to Liverpool.

“Like I said, I think it’s ourselves that we need to look at, first and foremost, in the mirror. Are we doing everything right and preparing right for the games in ourselves?” Shaw said, via The Athletic.

“Of course we have the tactics and how the manager wants us to play, but I think at times we’re way too easy to play against.

“I think, for example, you look at the first goal, it can’t be possible that they can have sort of three running through in the first five minutes. We need to be more compact, we need to be better and we know that.

“I think also maybe we can say this result was coming. I think in past games where we’ve won, we haven’t been at our best and we know that. We felt that inside the dressing room and today we need to reflect and we have to move on from this because it hurts.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now under severe pressure.

Although a post on Man United’s official website from yesterday morning indicated that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has at least three more games to prove he is the right manager for the club, reports suggest otherwise.

The Manchester Evening News reported yesterday evening that the club’s hierarchy are considering sacking Solskjaer and replacing him with former Inter Milan and Chelsea manager Antonio Conte.

Respected football journalist Fabrizio Romano reported last night that Conte is willing to take the United job, despite his dislike for joining clubs mid-season, but that no official offer has been made as of yet.

While United may choose to remain with Solskjaer as manager for the time being, poor results in their next three games against Tottenham, Atalanta and Manchester City would almost certainly result in him being shown the door.

