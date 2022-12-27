Liverpool sign Cody Gakpo from PSV for record transfer fee

Liverpool have signed Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven, the Dutch club have confirmed.

Gakpo enjoyed a stellar World Cup for the Netherlands in which he scored three goals for his country, which generated plenty of interest from some of the top clubs in Europe.

Manchester United were thought to be the frontrunners to secure Gakpo’s signature not too long ago as manager Erik Ten Hag was reportedly eager to bring his compatriot to Old Trafford.

PSV have confirmed that Gakpo has signed for Liverpool however, as an agreement between the two clubs was reached on St. Stephen’s Day.

Liverpool have signed Cody Gakpo from PSV for a record fee.

Neither club will announce the exact transfer fee, although PSV general manager Marcel Brands has claimed that it is a record transfer fee for the Dutch side.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Liverpool will pay at least £37 million for Gakpo, with up to a further £13 million in add ons.

Liverpool have yet to make any formal announcement about Gakpo, with PSV stating that the necessary formalities will take place before the completion of the transfer.

PSV and @LFC have reached an agreement on the proposed transfer of Cody Gakpo. The 23-year-old attacker will leave for England imminently where he will be subjected to the necessary formalities ahead of the completion of the transfer. — PSV (@PSV) December 26, 2022

Jurgen Klopp’s side have struggled so far this season.

Liverpool returned to Premier League action with a bang, as they beat Aston Villa 3-1 on St. Stephen’s Day, although their hopes of lifting the title are all but over just 15 games in.

Jurgen Klopp’s side currently trail league leaders Arsenal by 15 points, as they have drawn four and lost four of their 15 matches so far in a lethargic start to the season.

The Reds did comfortably progress to the last 16 of the Champions League, although they were knocked out of the League Cup by Manchester City on Thursday.

Sadio Mane’s departure has been acutely felt by Liverpool, and Klopp will hope that Gakpo will act as a worthy successor to the Senegal international.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Cody Gakpo, Liverpool, psv eindhoven