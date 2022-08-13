Lionel Messi misses out on 2022 Ballon d’Or nomination

Lionel Messi has missed out on the 30-man shortlist for the 2022 Ballon d’Or, having won the award just last year.

Messi won the Ballon d’Or for a record seventh time last year after he helped guide Argentina to a Copa America triumph, although he will not be adding to his incredible tally this year.

Kylian Mbappe is the only player from a star-studded PSG team to have made the cut, with Neymar and Gianluigi Donnarumma also missing out on nominations for the prestigious award.

Karim Benzema is expected to win.

Six players from each of Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool have been nominated, while former Reds star Sadio Mané has also been included on the shortlist, but as a Bayern Munich player.

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema is expected to win the award this year, as he scored 15 goals for the club on the way to winning last season’s Champions League.

Benzema has never won the award before, but at the age of 34 the striker is in the form of his life. If successful, Benzema would be the first Frenchman to win the award since Zinedine Zidane in 1998.

Mane, Mbappe, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski are among the other frontrunners to win the award.

Full list on 2022 Ballon d’Or nominees

Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus)

Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Sebastian Haller (Borussia Dortmund)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Mike Maignan (AC Milan)

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

Darwin Núñez (Liverpool)

Phil Foden (Man City)

Sadio Mané (Bayern Munich)

Riyad Mahrez (Man City)

Casemiro (Real Madrid)

Heung-Min Son (Tottenham)

Fabinho (Liverpool)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Vinicius JR (Real Madrid)

Bernardo Silva (Man City)

Luis Díaz (Liverpool)

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Rafael Leão (AC Milan)

Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

