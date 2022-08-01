Liam Kerrigan joined by Cesc Fabregas at Como 1907

Ireland U21 international Liam Kerrigan has been joined by Spanish World Cup winner Cesc Fabregas at Como 1907 in Italy’s Serie B.

Como have unveiled Fabregas as their big-name summer signing, as they aim to earn promotion to Serie A, having made the jump from Serie C to Serie B just last year.

The club finished in 13th place in Serie B last season, a very respectable placing in their first year back in Italy’s second flight.

Fabregas is by far the most established player at Como, having spent time with Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea and Monaco during a storied career, while he also won over 100 caps for Spain.

Kerrigan has played for Sligo Rovers and UCD in the League of Ireland, but made the move to Italy after signing a three-year deal with the ambitious Serie B club.

Liam Kerrigan on making the move to Italy.

Kerrigan was speaking to Pundit Arena about making the move to Como last month, and admitted that he did not expect to find himself playing in Italy.

“Throughout the year I was thinking it was going to be England or one of the European teams in the League of Ireland,” Kerrigan said.

“Just before the Ireland U21 camp, my agent mentioned Como to me. I think Marc Bircham threw my name into the club and then they went and done their bit of research.

“When the 21s came along, and I pushed it to one side to focus on what was happening there and then once that camp finished I was on a Zoom to Dennis Wise and Marc.

“They were speaking about the club and once it started moving I was all for it. Once I heard the logistics of it, I was nearly saying, don’t even bother advertising me to anyone else, because this was where I wanted to go.

“I didn’t expect it at all to be honest. I thought I would be going nowhere further than England. I didn’t really think of going outside of there, so once it came along I was all for it.”

Como’s season starts next Saturday when they take on Spezia in the first round of Coppa Italia, before they play Cagliari the following weekend in their first Serie B fixture.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Cesc Fabregas, Como 1907, Liam Kerrigan