Liam Brady has defended Mikel Arteta for not playing Mesut Ozil, saying the German footballer is “not a good guy in the dressing room”.

The former Republic of Ireland and Arsenal midfielder backed Arteta when it came to Ozil, beleiving the 32-year old has been given plenty of chances at the north London club.

Really happy for all our youngsters today – playing with pride & no fear❤️👏🏼 Crucial 3 points! #YaGunnersYa — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) December 26, 2020

“I don’t blame Arteta over Ozil. He gave Ozil plenty of chances & he performed for a couple of months. Ozil just reverted back to type.

“He’s not a good guy in the dressing room, he’s not a good guy on the pitch. I’ve no problem with Mikel bombing him.

“[Ivan] Gazidis should have let him go on a free three years ago. What are we paying him? £17 million a year? In three years that’ll be £50 million that we could have invested on a good young player,” Brady told the Keys and Gray podcast.

Transfer window priorities

Ozil leaving the club is well within the realms of possibility, as Arteta has said that his main priority at the moment is to reduce the size of his squad during the January transfer window.

Arsenal managed to offload the likes Emiliano Martinez and Henrikh Mkhitaryan during September and sent Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira out on loan, but the Spaniard still believes his squad is too large.

“We have a large squad and we knew that. A lot of things that should have happened in the summer, we cannot accomplish for different reasons.

“There are some players that are going to go on loan and going to leave and that is the priority at the moment.

“We cannot sustain the numbers that we have in certain positions and we are looking to do that, and then we will see if we have the right opportunity in the positions where we need some more help,” Arteta said.

