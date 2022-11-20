Liam Brady predicts Brazil will flop at the World Cup

Liam Brady has predicted that Brazil will flop at the FIFA World Cup, identifying Casemiro and Fred as two issues in the team.

Brazil are the bookies’ favourites to win the tournament, and they have no shortage of star players in their squad with the likes of Neymar, Vinicius Jr. and Alisson in tow.

Former Ireland international Brady is unconvinced by Brazil’s qualities however, and backed Argentina to win the tournament, while he selected Uruguay as dark horses.

Speaking on RTE before the opening game of the World Cup, Brady argued that Brazil are overhyped and identified two Manchester United players as weak links in the team.

Liam Brady on Brazil’s World Cup chances.

“I’ve gone for Argentina as potential winners. I would love for [Lionel] Messi to crown an unbelievable career with winning the World Cup. They’re coming in on form, I think they’ll go a long way in the competition,” Brady began.

“Uruguay – [Federico] Valverde who plays for Real Madrid is a tremendous player, [Rodrigo] Bentancur who plays for Spurs, and [Darwin] Nunez found a bit of form in the Liverpool team of late. So I think they could go a long way in the competition.

“Finally I’m going to go for Brazil to be the flops. I think they’ve been over hyped. I think Casemiro is getting on in the middle of the park and Fred’s never really got on in the middle of the park for me.”

Can the Brazilians end their drought?

Brazil are the most successful team in the history of the Fifa World Cup, having won the tournament a record five times, although they last tasted success back in 2002.

Many believe that Brazil will end their 20-year wait for World Cup glory in Qatar, although South American rivals Argentina also have plenty of momentum behind them.

Reigning world champions France have been hit hard by injuries, as Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba have been ruled out, although it would be foolish to write Les Bleus off.

