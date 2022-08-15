Larne FC suspend player for wearing t-shirt with pro-IRA slogan

Larne FC have suspended John Herron with immediate effect after the player was pictured wearing a t-shirt bearing a pro-IRA slogan.

A picture was circulated on Sunday evening of Herron wearing a t-shirt which appeared to have “tiocfaidh ár lá” and “ooh ah up the ra” written on the front, which has prompted his club to take action.

The Northern Irish club have announced that Herron will not play for the club at any level during his suspension while an investigation gets underway.

Larne FC statement.

“Following the circulation of an image online yesterday evening (Sunday), Larne Football Club can confirm John Herron has been suspended with immediate effect,” the statement reads.

“For the period of his suspension, John will not represent the club in fixtures at any level. An investigation into this incident is now underway.

“We have shown that we are an inclusive football club for all, demonstrated not only in words but also by our extensive work in the local community.

“There is no room for behaviour which falls outside of this ethos and we fully expect members, players and anyone associated with the club to reflect these standards at all times.

“We will be making no further comment until the investigation has been completed.”

Club Statement on John Herron.https://t.co/rm9KMrZke4 — Larne Football Club (@larnefc) August 15, 2022

The Scottish midfielder has been suspended.

Herron, who is from Scotland, first joined Larne in 2020, having previously played for Glentoran in the NIFL Premiership.

The Scottish midfielder came through Celtic‘s academy system but only made a few senior appearances for the Glaswegian club, and was sent out on loan to Cowdenbeath in the Scottish Championship while contracted to the club.

Herron’s time at Celtic came to an end in 2015, at which stage he joined Blackpool in England’s League One, before later playing for Dunfermline Athletic and Raith Rovers back in Scotland.

The former Scotland underage footballer has been plying his trade in Northern Ireland since 2018, although his future in the league now looks uncertain.

