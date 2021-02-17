Kylian Mbappe threat to Jordi Alba overheard during PSG’s rout of Barcelona

Share and Enjoy !

Kylian Mbappe told Jordi Alba he’d “kill him in the streets” during PSG’s 4-1 victory against Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

The French footballer was on fire for the Parisian side last night, scoring a hattrick as the visitors humiliated Barcelona on their own turf.

The Catalan giants took the lead through a Lionel Messi penalty in the 27th minute but four unanswered goals from PSG saw Mauricio Pochettino’s men all but secure their place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

‘I will kill you in the streets’

It is a rare occurrence for Barcelona to be on the other side of such a thrashing, which evidently raised tensions quite a bit as Mbappe and Alba traded insults with one another, before Gerard Pique intervened.

Jordi Alba to Mbappé: “You’re getting to big for yourself.” Mbappé to Jordi Alba: “In the streets I kill you Alba to Piqué: “He’s learning, the bugger is learning.” Piqué to Mbappé: “Who are you going to kill?” Mbappé: “On streets I KILL you!” #BARPSGpic.twitter.com/o2Cyu8CDnH — M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) February 17, 2021

Alba, who turns 32 next month, told the 22-year-old French World Cup winner, “You’re getting too big for yourself,” prompting Mbappe to tell Alba “In will kill you in the streets,” in Spanish.

Pique backed up his Barcelona team mate asking Mbappe who he intended to kill, before Alba noted to Pique that the youngsters Spanish was improving.

Barcelona’s woes

While Mbappe killed neither Alba or Pique in the end, he did all but kill Barcelona’s hopes of progression in the Champions League.

Barcelona have endured a difficult season so far and currently sit in third place in La Liga table, nine points off of league leaders Atletico Madrid.

Despite their performance against Barcelona, PSG have also struggled somewhat this season and trail Lille at the top of Ligue 1 by a single point.

The Parisians form has improved however since Pochettino arrived at the club in early January and will be hoping to go one step further after losing to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final last year.

