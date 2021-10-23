Kris Boyd slams the Man United player who has done ‘absolutely nothing’ this season

Kris Boyd has slammed Man United youngster Jadon Sancho for doing “absolutely nothing” since joining the club at the start of the season.

Big things were expected of Sancho at Man United, who he joined from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of €85 million, but the 21-year-old has failed to impress so far at Old Trafford.

Sancho is yet to score for United in seven appearances so far, and has failed to nail down a starting spot in the side’s admittedly impressive forward line-up.

Boyd, who is the Scottish Premier League’s all-time leading goalscorer, was speaking on Sky Sports and criticised Sancho for the lack of impact he has had at his new club, while previewing United’s upcoming encounter with Liverpool.

Kris Boyd on Jadon Sancho’s time at Man United.

“That front five could actually destroy Liverpool’s backline as well,” Boyd said of United’s forwards.

“So if Manchester United defend properly they’ve got a chance of winning the game. They’re world class players, the ones we have mentioned.

“For me, when you look at all the signings that have come in, Ronaldo’s the one who has come in had an impact. Sancho has come in and has done absolutely nothing, by the way. What was he, £70 or £80 million? It’s a lot of money.”

🗣 “Sancho’s come in and done absolutely nothing.” Kris Boyd is critical of Jadon Sancho when the Soccer Saturday panel debate Manchester United’s team pic.twitter.com/8oDmJfmkvR — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 23, 2021

United need to improve massively against Liverpool.

While United were able to come back from two down to secure a dramatic win against Atalanta on Wednesday, should they put in a similar first half performance against Liverpool there will be no way back for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Liverpool have been scoring goals for fun recently, with Mohamed Salah in unstoppable form, and they will be confident that they can cause United serious problems in defence.

Should United lose tomorrow they will be eight points behind Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table after just nine rounds, a margin that will already look ominous to their title hopes.

