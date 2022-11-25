Kenny Cunningham and Kevin Doyle clash over Qatar penalty shout

Kenny Cunningham and Kevin Doyle clashed as the two former Ireland internationals had completely differing opinions on a Qatar penalty shout.

Senegal ran out as comfortable 3-1 winners against Qatar to all but knock the hosts out of their own World Cup during the group stages, although the diminutive Arab nation could easily have taken the lead in the first half.

Qatar’s Akram Afif was taken down in the penalty box by Senegal’s Ismaila Sarr, although the referee deemed that a penalty was not warranted, as the Qatari footballer was seen to change his running line away from the ball at the last second.

Doyle and Cunningham were commenting on the incident on RTE’s half-time coverage of the game, and the former argued that it was a clear penalty for Qatar.

Kevin Doyle on Qatar’s penalty shout.

“I can see why you’re arguing it’s not a penalty but he’s getting his right leg across to get the ball there and Sarr is just clumsy,” Doyle said.

“Sarr’s right leg comes around and fouls him. Listen, it’s really clumsy. I can see your argument, I know you’re going to say he’s moved his body and put him across.

“That’s what the defender has to realise, that he can’t be chancing it. He can’t be trying to wrap his leg around him in the penalty box, there’s a chance of that happening.”

‘Not only is this not a penalty, it’s actually a free out.’

Cunningham was of the complete opposite opinion, and argued that Afif had actually committed an act of foul play and that he caused the contact with Sarr.

“Not only is this not a penalty, it’s actually a free out. What he’s actually doing is he’s actually impeding Sarr and his ability to get to the ball,” Cunningham argued.

“You cannot extend your leg that far away from your running line and if you see, he has only one intention. As soon as he makes contact with Sarr, whoosh, he hits the deck. His legs buckle and he hits the ground.

“It’s poor, because he could have got the shot off.”

Whatever your opinion of the incident, it does suggest that Qatar aren’t getting favourable decisions as host nation, after a questionable offside decision went in their favour against Ecuador.

