Karim Benzema wins first men’s Ballon d’Or

Karim Benzema has won the men’s Ballon d’Or for the first time, while Alexia Putellas won the women’s award for the second time.

The French striker was the strong favourite to win the Ballon d’Or after Benzema scored 44 goals in 46 matches in a season where Real Madrid won the Champions League, La Liga, the Supercopa de Espana and the Uefa Super Cup.

Benzema clinched the award ahead of Sadio Mane in second place and Kevin De Bruyne in third place to become the first French winner of the award since Zinedine Zidane in 1998.

At the age of 34, Benzema has been waiting some time to win the most prestigious individual award in football and noted that his career had not always gone so smoothly in his acceptance speech.

Karim Benzema on winning the Ballon d’Or.

“It makes me really proud. All the work I did, I never gave up. It was a childhood dream like all kids [have]. I had two motivations in my life – Zidane and Ronaldo. I’ve always had this dream in my mind that anything is possible,” Benzema said.

“There was a difficult period where I wasn’t in the French team, but I never stopped working hard nor gave up. I always kept my head, concentrated on playing football and I’m really proud of my journey here.

“It wasn’t easy, it was a difficult time. It was hard for my family as well. To be here today, for the first time for me, I’m happy and pleased with my work and I keep going.

“I want to thank my team-mates, whether it’s Real Madrid or the national team. My coach, thanks to him as well. The Real Madrid president as well.

“I have a lot of people to thank. It’s an individual prize, but it’s a collective one because everyone has played a role.”

Other award winners on the night.

Spain and Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas saw off competition from Beth Mead of England and Sam Kerr of Australia to win the women’s Ballon d’Or, having also won the award last year.

Gavi, also of Spain and Barcelona, won the Kopa Trophy, which is handed out to the world’s best player under the age of 21, while Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois won the Yashin Trophy for the world’s best goalkeeper.

Robert Lewandowski won the Gerd Muller Trophy for the world’s best striker, while Manchester City were named as the club of the year ahead of Liverpool and Real Madrid.

