Jurgen Klopp gives update on Virgil van Dijk recovery

Jurgen Klopp has given a positive update on Virgil van Dijk’s injury recovery, saying the Dutch defender has looked “promising” in recent times.

The Liverpool star suffered a serious knee injury against Everton in October, rupturing his ACL and leaving him requiring surgery to mend the issue.

An injury of that nature can often rule out players for an entire year, and while the Liverpool boss didn’t indicate whether van Dijk may line out for Liverpool this season, he described his recovery as “promising”.

Klopp described Van Dijk’s ongoing injury rehabilitation as ‘very promising’ but there remains no timeframe for the defender’s comeback. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 20, 2021

“I don’t know what is possible and what is not possible; I don’t think I’m the right person to judge that 100 per cent.

“He looks really good. I spoke to him this morning, I had him on the phone – he is in a really good mood. So it’s all very promising. But I don’t know when he will be back.

“There are for sure a lot of stages still to go over or pass or whatever. That’s clear. I had this injury myself.

“But for the time we are in and for how long he is out now, how long the rehabilitation is going on, he looks really, really promising. But that’s all,” Klopp said.

Liverpool’s recent struggles

The Premier League champions have been in poor form as of late, securing just three points from their last four league fixtures.

That winless run has seen them drop from the top of the Premier League to fourth place, behind Manchester United, Manchester City and Leicester City.

Interestingly, while van Dijk’s presence in the back line is surely missed, their main issues in recent weeks have been up front, scoring just one goal in their last four Premier League encounters.

The Reds can close the gap on the top three with a win over Burnley at Anfield tonight, but the pressure is certainly on the reigning English champions.

