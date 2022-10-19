Jurgen Klopp strongly rejects suggestions of xenophobia

Jurgen Klopp has strongly rejected the suggestion that he is xenophobic after his comments on three clubs’ spending power.

The Liverpool manager claimed last week that there are three clubs in football with whom nobody else is able to compete financially, naming Manchester City and Newcastle United, with Paris Saint-Germain presumably the third.

All three clubs are backed by wealthy benefactors from the Arabian Peninsula, with sources from within Man City’s hierarchy claiming that Klopp’s remarks were “borderline xenophobic”.

Klopp has now responded to the suggestion of xenophobia and strongly denied that this was the case ahead of tonight’s Premier League encounter between Liverpool and West Ham.

“I don’t feel, in this specific case, I don’t feel it at all. I know myself. And you cannot hit with something which is miles away from my personality,” Klopp said.

“If I was – I cannot remember the word – like this I would hate it. I would hate myself for being like this. I have said a lot of times things that were a little bit open for misunderstanding. I know that.

“It was not intentional, just sometimes you say things and you think ‘Oh my God! It can be interpreted like this!’ but this is not one of these moments. Absolutely.”

Reports of legal action.

The Telegraph have reported that Klopp is taking legal action over media claims that he inflamed tensions between Liverpool and Man City before Sunday’s Premier League encounter with his remarks.

Despite the difference in spending power between Liverpool and Man City, the Reds did come out on top at Anfield as a 76th minute goal from Mohamed Salah secured a 1-0 win for Klopp’s side.

Liverpool are still languishing in eighth place in the Premier League table however, after a slow start to the season which has seen them pick up just three wins from nine games.

