Jurgen Klopp pleased with “dirty three points” from Wolves win

Jurgen Klopp was very pleased with his Liverpool side after they secured a 1-0 win against Wolves at Molineux Stadium.

Liverpool got just their second win in their last eight Premier League games against Nuno Esperito Santo’s side on Monday night, backing up their 2-0 win against RB Leipzig in the Champions League last Wednesday.

While Klopp acknowledged that Liverpool made a poor start to the game, overall the German manager told Sky Sports that he was happy with his team’s performance.

“It’s all about the result. A big fight. If we want three dirty points, I’m fine with that. We had very good moments where we should have done better,” Klopp said.

“Defensively the whole game was really good. I didn’t like the start, we weren’t active enough.We defended well, we counter-attacked. A lot of really good football moments.

“The goal we scored was beautiful. I thought the goalie would have saved it but it was in. A lot of good news tonight but most important, the three points.

“We want to go into the [international] break with a positive feeling and we have it.”

Rui Patricio

Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio was involved in an unfortunate incident with club captain Conor Coady, which saw the Portuguese keeper being stretchered off after an apparent head-on-knee collision.

Nuno Esperito Santo allayed fears over Patricio’s well being, revealing that the goalkeeper is fully conscious and aware of what happened.

“He is OK, he is conscious, he remembers what happened, he is aware. So the doctor told me he is OK,” Esperito Santo told Sky Sports.

“It was a collision with Coady, I think the knee of Coady, on the head. But he’s OK. We speak already. All these situations when it is a concussion in the head gets all of us worried. But he’s OK. He’s going to recover, so everything is OK.”

