Jurgen Klopp claims Man City wouldn’t have won the league with Reds’ injury crisis

Jurgen Klopp has claimed that Manchester City wouldn’t have won the league if they experienced a similar injury crisis that Liverpool endured this season.

Liverpool lost three crucial defenders to injury during the season – Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip – and never looked like defending the Premier League title they won comfortably last year.

Man City have won the Premier League this season with plenty to spare, but Klopp told Sky Sports that he believes even Pep Guardiola’s side would have struggled with a similar number of injuries to crucial players.

‘It was not the year to become champions.’

“A football team is like an orchestra where plenty of people work together and if you lose one piece you might be able to still do it, but if you lose two then it becomes difficult,” Klopp explained.

“It is how I said before this year, with the amount of injuries we have had it was not the year to become champions. No chance. For nobody.

“As good as they are, if City have their three centre-halves out, no [they wouldn’t have won the league]. Three centre-halves of United, no. For the whole season pretty much too, that is how it is.”

Liverpool to welcome back 10,000 fans on Sunday.

Liverpool have improved in recent weeks as they stake their claim for a place in next year’s Champions League and have now won four games on the bounce.

The Reds now have their fate in their own hands thanks to a 3-0 against Burnely, coupled with Leicester’s 2-1 loss to Chelsea, which saw Liverpool leapfrog the Foxes into fourth place in the table.

Both sides are level on points, but Liverpool have a four goal advantage on Leicester, and will qualify for the Champions League if they manage to equal or better Brendan Rodgers side’s result.

Jürgen Klopp looked forward to welcoming supporters back to Anfield for Sunday’s season finale with @CPFC 🤩 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 21, 2021

Liverpool will welcome 10,000 supporters back to Anfield for their final game against Crystal Palace on Sunday, something which Klopp believes could give his players a significant boost.

“It makes all the difference. We all need support through life,” Klopp said.

“It means if it is a positive criticism, a boost or a gee-up or whatever, we all need that – playing football especially because it’s a game based on a lot of things but for sure on emotion as well.

“That means we were alone. We knew they are there but we were alone. And getting 10,000 of them back is the best news I can imagine.”

